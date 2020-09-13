EMC Legends Series tees off at Minnehaha Country Club

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It wasn’t just the PGA Tour Champions players competing at Minnehaha Country Club, but also four golf legends in an exhibition match.

The EMC Legends Series returned with newcomer Tony Jacklin teaming up with Hale Irwin, while tournament host Andy North paired up with the Golden Bear Jack Nicklaus.

Related Content Sanford International’s EMC Legends Series pairs Jack Nicklaus and Andy North against Hale Irwin and Tony Jacklin

The EMC Legends Series is a nine-hole exhibition team match benefitting the Sanford Health Foundation. And even though it’s just an exhibition match, tournament host Andy North and teammate Jack Nicklaus are hoping to pick up their first win at the event.

“Been lucky enough that Jack has been my partner the last two years here, and we’ve come out one shot short two years in a row. We’ve been the perfect hosts, hopefully we can change that today,” North said.

Nicklaus and North took an early one up lead after one, but Jacklin and Irwin quickly tied it on the following hole.

Coming up tonight on KELOLAND Weekend News 10 p.m., you’ll hear from all four legends on everything from having fans back to their most embarrassing shots.

Keep up with the latest coverage from the Sanford International on our special page.