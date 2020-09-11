Despite COVID-19 pandemic, Sanford International carries on

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The world is watching as the Sanford International gets underway in Sioux Falls. It’s the first big tournament to allow fans during the pandemic.

This morning as golfers teed off, the Sioux Falls area confirmed 99 new COVID-19 cases. It’s the most significant increase in several days. Statewide, coronavirus hospitalizations rose to 98, which is the highest level since June.

Even as numbers climb, organizers say with mobile testing and extra precautions, the golfers feel safe welcoming fans for the first time in months.

“We’ve got a chance to show the rest of the world that we can actually get out of our basement and go live our lives,” tournament host Andy North said.

The opening ceremony was held this morning. The 2020 Sanford Children’s hospital ambassador, 6-year old Ben Wieman, helped kick off the tournament by hitting the first tee.