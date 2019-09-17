Day Two at the Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Day Two of the Sanford International as players and fans get ready for the big tournament at the Minnehaha Country Club.

Golfers will be hitting the greens for practice rounds all day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Sanford International Champions Pheasant Hunt also begins Tuesday at 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at A1 Al’s Ranch.

Lastly, the Celebration of Champions is Tuesday night, an invitation-only dinner at the Sanford House.

It’s a busy day but an exciting day for the golfers.

Tournament Director Greg Conrad told KELOLAND’s Max Hofer around 40 percent of the golfers competing are already in Sioux Falls, while 80 percent will arrive by the end of the day.

In total, 78 golfers will compete in the tournament, which starts Friday at 7 a.m.