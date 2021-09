SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The final round of the Sanford International wrapped up Sunday at the Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls.

Darren Clarke defeated KJ Choi in a sudden-death playoff. This was the first sudden-death playoff in the history of the Sanford International.

The 53-year-old Clarke birdied on the second playoff hole to secure the victory.