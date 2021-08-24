Contract extension allows Sanford International opportunity to grow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Professional golf returns to Sioux Falls in three weeks with the fourth installment of the Sanford International.

After months of uncertainty surrounding the future of the Sanford International, tournament organizers and the Minnehaha County Club agreed to a two-year extension in late June.

Today, the deal is officially done.

“Minnehaha’s been a great partner, it’s a wonderful golf course the players really do love. The last thing you want to do is start going some place else, players don’t like that,” Tournament Host Andy North said.

“For a while there it was looking a little dark for us. We’re fortunate we were able to get back to the table with the Minnehaha Country Club and we’re grateful for the membership for letting us come back because there’s truly no other place like Minnehaha here in Sioux Falls,” Tournament Director Josh Brewster said.

Tournament Director Josh Brewster says the Sanford International is a can’t miss stop among players and an event on the rise in every facet.

“If you look at our corporate support, our ticket sales, our volunteer numbers, any metric you want, it’s only going up so that’s why the mixture of the extension and everything just gives us more runway to just keep getting bigger and better each and every year,” Brewster said.

The Sanford International extends beyond the 54-hole tournament. New this year, a country music concert at Great Shots featuring Sam Hunt and a Children’s Walk.

“We’ve got kids clinics that take place throughout the course of the week, we’ve got a various foundation and donor-related events that are raising money to help give back to very important philanthropic and charitable causes,” Sanford Health Executive Vice President Micah Aberson said.

An event that can now keep giving back until at least 2024.

“You just have to have a faith about things and I had a faith that the right thing would ultimately prevail and it did,” Aberson said.

The Sanford International runs September 13th through the 19th at Minnehaha County Club in Sioux Falls.