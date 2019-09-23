Cleanup begins as Sanford International ends

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sunday wrapped up the second year of the Sanford International. While the crowds may be gone from watching the tournament, there’s still plenty going on Monday as crews tear down.

You’ll see dozens of golf carts and other machines zipping around the golf course Monday. Cleanup for the tournament started Sunday night but crews are still hard at work.

“It’s going to take about four weeks to get everything off the golf course and then about two more weeks just to get all the nuts and bolts and mulch, and all the different things that end up on the ground after people move out so in about six weeks Minnehaha will be back to normal,” tournament director, Greg Conrad said.

From video boards to tents there’s plenty that still needs to be cleaned up, but Conrad says it should be a smooth process.

Conrad says the Minnehaha County Club will be back open Tuesday.

“Each year it gets a little easier to clean up just because we kind of know the process and vendors kind of know the roads to take and how to do it because we did it last year so each year it gets a little easier, both in the build and in the cleanup,” Conrad said.

As for how the tournament went, Micah Aberson, who is with the Sanford International Tournament board says well known golfers and good weather contributed to a strong turnout.

“We’re finalizing the numbers right now but we felt like the crowds were fantastic all weekend, spread around the golf course, we had a beautiful visual on 18 as the last group was coming in and you could see all the folks out there, the concessions were up and our retail sales were up 10%,” chair Sanford International Tournament board, Micah Aberson said.

“I expect the golf course to be in great shape and I think we will be ready for another great year,” Conrad said.

Aberson said there’s been good feedback from the golfers on the tournament and Sioux Falls, so they hope to keep bringing in more golfers.