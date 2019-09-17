Catching up with Andy North ahead of the Sanford International

The week of the Sanford International golf tournament is finally here. The first round happens Friday, and KELOLAND News caught up with tournament host Andy North on Monday night at Minnehaha Country Club, where it was quiet for now: no sounds of clubs hitting balls or roars of a crowd yet. North says that Tuesday we will see golfers preparing.

“Most of the guys will come in Monday late in the day, usually Monday’s a travel day,” North said. “Tuesday’s the day they try to get some practice in … Being a fairly new course for most of the guys, they’ll probably all try to play practice rounds on Tuesday. Or at least get some work done.”

The tournament opens to the public on Wednesday.

“If you’ve never been here before, to come out on a Wednesday or Thursday, just to kind of walk around, and get the lay of the land, so then when you get out here on Friday or Saturday or whatever day you come out, you really understand where you want to go, where the best viewing spots are, where the food is,” North said.

Monday night he also looked back at the decision to be at Minnehaha County Club.

“When we first made the choice to come here and play at Minnehaha, we thought it was going to be a really good golf course for the players,” North said. “It’s not overly long, but it’s a shot-maker’s golf course.”

For the tournament host, it’s a good time.

“It’s a fun week for me,” North said. “These are your guys that you’ve been around your whole life.”

