Build begins as crews prepare for Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Construction is underway at the Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls as crews transform the course into the home of the Sanford International Golf Tournament.

It’s day one for this crew helping to set up the little village that plays host to the Sanford International. Tournament Director Greg Conrad says the PGA Tour Champions event is getting closer.

“The build is bigger. The event is bigger this year than it was last year which means there’s more stuff. We’ve worked really hard to be able to keep the build in the same time frame,” Conrad said.

“We’ll be a bunch of little ants buzzing around here for the next 40 days,” Conrad said.

Right where I’m standing will be a facility known as The Ranch. It’s a type of town square located next to the 17th hole. It’s one of the buildings that will be constructed over the next 40 days.

On a picture perfect summer day, the club is showing off work that’s been done since the last tourney. Grounds Superintendent David Swift says timely rain has the place looking great.

“We have so much water in the ground. We have a really strong root system. Life’s pretty good. We’ve only used about ten-percent of the water we normally do. It’s allowed us to focus on other stuff,” Swift said.

Volunteers are still needed for the event. It’s an opportunity for Sioux Falls to show others what the area has to offer.

“It’s pretty cool when you come out on a golf course and you see all the people the very first day and all the colors and the contrast. That’s neat. I like that stuff. I like it a lot,” Swift said.

“We are searching for volunteers. We’ve got about 800 right now. So we need at least 200 more. Our goal is 1,200. With the bigger build and with us showing off Sioux Falls to not just this country, we broadcast to 330 million homes. We want to really put a spotlight on this town,” Conrad said.

A spotlight that will arrive shortly in mid-September.

The Sanford International takes over the course from September 16-22. If you’d like to volunteer or you want tickets to the event, click here.