Bernhard Langer to join Sanford International Board

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two-time Masters champion Bernhard Langer will join the Sanford International Board, a team of leaders involved in the guidance, direction, oversight and promotion of Sanford Health’s global efforts to improve the human condition, which includes oversight of Sanford World Clinic and selection of the Sanford Lorraine Cross Award winner.

Langer’s appointment becomes official Jan. 1, 2020.

“Golf has taken me all over the world and helped me see the need to bring advanced health care to every part of the globe,” said Langer. “I am thrilled to join the Sanford International Board where I can be among a team who cares as deeply as I do about improving the lives of all people.”

“Bernhard Langer epitomizes what we look for in members of the Sanford International Board, and he will be an outstanding ambassador for Sanford Health” said Micah Aberson, executive vice president at Sanford Health. “With one of our Sanford World Clinic sites in Germany, it is a natural fit for Bernhard to join the board, and we are eager to begin working with him on our mission to improve health care across the world.”

The Anhausen, Germany, native has 113 professional wins during his 45-year career, including the 1985 and 1993 Masters. He is one of the most dominant golfers to ever play on the PGA TOUR Champions, winning 40 tournaments, including a record 11 senior major championships. He has also won five Charles Schwab Cups, the most recent in 2018.

Langer joins Cindy Rarick, Manny Ohonme, Andy North, Miles Beacom, Gary Hall Jr., Kelby Krabbenhoft, Barbara Nicklaus, Kirk Penney, Robin Smith, M.D., and David Shulkin, M.D., on the Sanford International Board.

Langer will also represent Sanford Health on the golf course. The Sanford Health logo will appear on Langer’s headwear and golf bag during all tournaments.