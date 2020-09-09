Behind the scenes look at the 2020 Sanford International Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Our KELOLAND Sports Special is getting you ready for the third annual Sanford International Tournament that tees off this weekend at the Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls.

See what COVID-19 precautions are in place to keep players, fans, and volunteers safe. We also show you which big names are coming to Sioux Falls and which holes could decide who wins.

You can also find out how to place bets on the outcome of the tournament and what the weather will be like once the players take to the course.

