Beef hits the spot at Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Ranch is a popular destination at the Sanford International.

South Dakota beef is on the menu during today’s pro-am rounds at the Sanford International.

“They’re generous beef sandwiches. It’s great for those athletes to refuel for recovery with that high-quality protein,” South Dakota Beef Industry Council Director of Nutrition Holly Swee said.

Local producers are grilling, cutting, wrapping and serving 300 ribeye sandwiches every day of the tournament.

“We season them and then we cook them over charcoal that’s smoke added, starts with a good steak though,” Highmore, South Dakota Producer Lawrence Weidenbach said.

Lawrence Weidenbach is a fifth-generation producer from Highmore, South Dakota, and knows his way around a ribeye.

“We bought a restaurant about a year ago in Highmore, it’s called Willow Creek Steakhouse and we promote a little bit of our own beef in there on certain things and we really enjoy doing it,” Weidenbach said.

After serving hundreds of ribeye sandwiches over the next few days The Ranch will host the Grillin’ on the Green Burger Battle on Saturday.

“We pair our ranchers with partner media and there’s ten people that are competing and we have great celebrities such as Justin Warner from the Food Network, he’ll be here helping to judge and host and then of course some PGA golfers, John Daly will also be a special guest as well as Rich Beem,” Swee said.

The Ranch is also selling a Chipotle Ranch burger, which like the ribeye sandwich, is popular for one reason.

“They’re just good,” Weidenbach laughed.

Those who attend the Burger Battle can enter to win one of ten competition grills. The event starts at 6:00 Saturday night at The Ranch.