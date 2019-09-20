2019 Children’s Miracle Network Champion honored at Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s the start of the Sanford International, with the opening ceremony kicking it off Friday morning.

Before golfers took to the course, they took time to honor one of the youngest spectators, 2019 Children’s Miracle Network Champion Avery Hill.

“Each year the Sanford Health Foundation chooses one brave child to represent Sanford Children’s Hospital at various events throughout the year, we are incredibly lucky to have Avery Hill with us today,” Travis Fossing said.

“Avery loved it, I’m sure she loved all of the attention and liked everybody clapping for her, it was a big honor just to see a big organization honoring little kids who are struggling, kids who are in the hospital or who’ve been in the hospital and are sick,” Avery’s mom, Mindy Hill said.

Avery was born 11 weeks premature, with two brain bleeds. And at age 1, she was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy. But that’s not stopping her from having fun at the course.

Avery’s mom Mindy says this was a special way to see her daughter honored.

“It was neat to see them take a step back from the golf tournament, and the golfers and the people that come in to watch, to watch them take a step back and see this is the real reason we’re here and give back,” Mindy Hill said.

