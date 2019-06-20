Sioux Falls hosts the Sanford International September 17-23. The PGA TOUR Champions event takes place at Minnehaha Country Club. In addition to bringing the best players to the city, organizers expect a philanthropic impact to local children’s charities. KELOLAND Media Group will cover all aspects of the event.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Monday, September 17

Closed to public

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: PGA TOUR Champions Player’s Practice Rounds at Minnehaha Country Club

12 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Executive Women’s Day presented by Energy Management Collaborative (EMC) (Ticket Event) at Minnehaha Country Club

Tuesday, September 18

Closed to public

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: PGA TOUR Champions Player’s Practice Rounds at Minnehaha Country Club

6 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Celebration of Champions (Invitation Only) at Sanford House

Wednesday, September 19

7 a.m.: Gates Open at Minnehaha Country Club

7 a.m. to 9:20 a.m.: MIDCO Championship Pro-Am Morning Group at Minnehaha Country Club

12 p.m. to 2:20 p.m.: MIDCO Championship Pro-Am Afternoon Group at Minnehaha Country Club

8 p.m.: Gates Close

Thursday, September 20

7 a.m.: Gates Open at Minnehaha Country Club

7 a.m. to 9:20 a.m.: Energy Management Collaborative (EMC) Championship Pro-Am Morning Group at Minnehaha Country Club

12 p.m. to 2:20 p.m.: Energy Management Collaborative (EMC) Championship Pro-Am Afternoon Group at Minnehaha Country Club

8 p.m.: Gates Close

Friday, September 21

9 a.m.: Gates Open at Minnehaha Country Club

9:45 a.m. to 10 a.m.: Opening Ceremony at 1st Tee

10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.: First Round of The Sanford International

7 p.m.: Gates Close

Saturday, September 22

9 a.m.: Gates Open

10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Second Round of The Sanford International at Minnehaha Country Club

3 p.m.: EMC Legends Series at Minnehaha Country Club 10th Tee

5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: Wells Fargo Junior Clinic at Minnehaha Country Club Driving Range

7:30 p.m.: Gates Close

Sunday, September 23

8 a.m.: Gates Open at Minnehaha Country Club

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Final Round of The Sanford International at Minnehaha Country Club

4:10 p.m. to 4:20 p.m.: Trophy Presentation at 18th Green

6 p.m.: Gates Close

ALL TIMES SUBJECT TO CHANGE

