Sioux Falls hosts the Sanford International September 17-23. The PGA TOUR Champions event takes place at Minnehaha Country Club. In addition to bringing the best players to the city, organizers expect a philanthropic impact to local children’s charities. KELOLAND Media Group will cover all aspects of the event.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
Monday, September 17
Closed to public
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: PGA TOUR Champions Player’s Practice Rounds at Minnehaha Country Club
12 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Executive Women’s Day presented by Energy Management Collaborative (EMC) (Ticket Event) at Minnehaha Country Club
6:30 p.m.: KELOLAND Sports Special: Sanford International on KELO-TV
Tuesday, September 18
Closed to public
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: PGA TOUR Champions Player’s Practice Rounds at Minnehaha Country Club
6 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Celebration of Champions (Invitation Only) at Sanford House
Wednesday, September 19
7 a.m.: Gates Open at Minnehaha Country Club
7 a.m. to 9:20 a.m.: MIDCO Championship Pro-Am Morning Group at Minnehaha Country Club
12 p.m. to 2:20 p.m.: MIDCO Championship Pro-Am Afternoon Group at Minnehaha Country Club
8 p.m.: Gates Close
Thursday, September 20
7 a.m.: Gates Open at Minnehaha Country Club
7 a.m. to 9:20 a.m.: Energy Management Collaborative (EMC) Championship Pro-Am Morning Group at Minnehaha Country Club
12 p.m. to 2:20 p.m.: Energy Management Collaborative (EMC) Championship Pro-Am Afternoon Group at Minnehaha Country Club
8 p.m.: Gates Close
Friday, September 21
9 a.m.: Gates Open at Minnehaha Country Club
9:45 a.m. to 10 a.m.: Opening Ceremony at 1st Tee
10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.: First Round of The Sanford International
7 p.m.: Gates Close
Saturday, September 22
9 a.m.: Gates Open
10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Second Round of The Sanford International at Minnehaha Country Club
3 p.m.: EMC Legends Series at Minnehaha Country Club 10th Tee
5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: Wells Fargo Junior Clinic at Minnehaha Country Club Driving Range
7:30 p.m.: Gates Close
Sunday, September 23
8 a.m.: Gates Open at Minnehaha Country Club
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Final Round of The Sanford International at Minnehaha Country Club
4:10 p.m. to 4:20 p.m.: Trophy Presentation at 18th Green
6 p.m.: Gates Close
ALL TIMES SUBJECT TO CHANGE
