SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sanford International week continues Wednesday at the Minnehaha Country Club.

On Wednesday, the Midco Championship Pro-Am will be held.

Tournament Director Josh Brewster told KELOLAND News every person playing in the Pro-Ams will be tested or has been tested for COVID-19 before participating.

The course is closed to the public until Friday, when the tournament begins. Gates will open at 8 a.m. and the opening ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m.