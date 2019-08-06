Sanford International prepares for year two

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The PGA Tour Champions premier players will return to Sioux Falls for the second Sanford International beginning September 16th, though the event will be without its defending champion.

Shortly after winning last year’s Sanford International, Steve Stricker called his childhood idol, and tournament host, Andy North to let him know he couldn’t defend his title as he drew a tag for a dream elk hunt in Colorado.

“Disappointed that I won’t be able to come back. That’s why I’m here now is to try to help promote it. Help get the ball rolling again for 2019,” 2018 Sanford International Champion Steve Stricker said.

Stricker says he hopes to be back in 2020, but there are still plenty of marquee names coming in September, including Davis Love III and Bernhard Langer, among others.

“We didn’t do anything to get them. They heard about this event. They heard about the crowds, they heard about the golf course, they heard about the community,” Tournament Director Greg Conrad said.

“The guys had a blast here last year. From the pheasant hunting, to one of the biggest kicks they got was when all of a sudden the helicopter showed up to dry out the golf course. They really appreciated that,” Tournament Host Andy North said.

In addition to the tournament, the EMC Legends Series returns with Jack Nicklaus, Dave Stockton and Andy North all playing again, plus the PGA Tour Champions winningest player.

“We also have Hale Irwin coming. Hale Irwin reached out to us and said, hey I heard about the Legends event on Saturday, can I be a part of that,” Conrad said.

Along with more concessions and entertainment options at this year’s tournament, the event’s biggest goal heading into year two is to further enhance the experience of the spectators.

“We want to get the fans closer to these great golfers. That’s one thing we heard from them, and that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to get them closer to the action,” Conrad said.

The Sanford International is set for September 16th through the 22nd. The 54-hole event tees off Friday, September 20th at Minnehaha Country Club.