Sanford International, Minnehaha Country Club agree to extension

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sanford International and Minnehaha Country Club came to an agreement on a two-year extension that will keep the tournament in Sioux Falls until at least 2024.

Good news came for area golf fans on Wednesday with the Sanford International’s extension.

“It’s hard to put into words honestly. Thrilled could be an understatement. But huge news for us getting the extension done through 2024. Came to an agreement with our host facility, Minnehaha Country Club, so couldn’t be more excited,” Tournament Director Josh Brewster.

Last fall, the club declined the tournament’s extension proposal, meaning 2022 would have been the last year it was held.

“Back in November that decision came down when it was kind of a 50/50 split. We used really the last 9 months to re-evaluate everything,” Brewster said.

The tournament came back with another proposal, with the biggest focus being on reducing the impact it has on the club.

“We really had to take a look at everything we do. Timelines of construction, you know putting up grandstands, everything like that. We looked at everything we were doing to kind of come to a better agreement with the club,” Brewster said.

The Sanford International has been a hit since its debut in Sioux Falls three years ago.

“We’re one of the top attended events on the Champions Tour. We have been since day one. The players love coming here. So it’s, I’ve talked to a number of them today, they’ve been calling me after seeing the news. They’re just thrilled that we were able to keep this here in Sioux Falls,” Brewster said.

The 2021 Sanford International is set for September 13-19.

Tickets to Sanford International Presented by Cambria are now on sale. Patrons may purchase tickets at online or by phone at 877-748-3376.

Volunteer registration for the 2021 Sanford International is already. More than 1,200 volunteers are needed for the week of events.