SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sanford International kicks off their week long of events in just two weeks from today. Like many years, the excitement is high as the course begins to take shape.

Tournament director, Davis Trosin, Sanford Sports President, Steve Young and tournament host Andy North were in attendance at Tuesday’s media day.

The group shared their excitement for the upcoming tournament, while also talking about the events to come.

This year’s event will bring another A list of talented golfers to Sioux Falls, to play the Minnehaha Country Club.

“The PGA tour sends an agronomist each year to make sure everything is looking good. He came in June and said it’s in tip top shape and the best he’s every seen it. It’s going to provide a real test for these players. It’ll be nice and firm, especially with the lack of moisture we’ve had in the past. It’ll be a good golf course and a good test for these guys,” Trosin said.

The Sanford International runs September 15th through the 17th.