SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The Canaries' magic number hit zero on Sunday. Sioux Falls secured a playoff spot for the first time since 2010, with an 11-9 win against Chicago and Winnipeg's 7-3 loss at St. Paul.

On the heels of a three-game sweep against Chicago, the Canaries are 7-2 in their last nine games, and have scored 70 runs during that stretch. It's been a turnaround season for a team that finished 38-62 last year, and has spent the past decade at, or near, the bottom of the American Association.