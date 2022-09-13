SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The 2022 Sanford International tournament is almost here.

“I think the course is amazing. You’ve got really tough par threes and depending on the wind and the weather, it’s pretty challenging I think,” PGA Professional Doug Barron said.

“It’s a fun golf course. It’s got a lot of diversity with the topography with some holes that are really flat, some holes with some big hills and then some holes with trees and some holes with no trees. So, it’s got everything that you want,” PGA Professional Fred Funk said.

The field will feature several accomplished golfers including last year’s champion, Darren Clark, and the 2001 PGA Tournament champion David Toms who’s made the trip to Sioux Falls for more than just the tournament.

“I like the golf course here and the people, they have a great tournament but we do the pheasant hunting at A1 Al’s. I’ve been there the past two days. So, that’s the highlight of the week for us,” PGA Professional David Toms said.

The greens here are well known for their speed, but this week, they may seem even quicker.

“Last week we played in St. Louis and the greens were, for whatever reason, were super severe; meaning a lot of slope, but they were the slowest greens I think we’ve ever putted on. For whatever reason they had them really slow. Then you come here and they’re back up to around 11 and a half, 12 on the stint meter and as fast as they are, they seem faster because were coming off such slow greens last week,” Funk stated.

As the players prepare for their opening round Friday, they’re fully expecting another big turnout.

“The people are very supportive of all the events they have here. I’m sure the harsh winter time might have something to do with that. So, when the weather is nice, people come out and support their events and this is just one of them. It’s a great community, it seems like a close knit community and the people have always been very supportive and super nice to us. So, we look forward to coming back every year,” Toms expressed.