SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sanford International begins Friday morning, and some big names in the field are looking forward to hitting the course at a place they have had success.

Ernie Els is back in Sioux Falls after finishing third in the event last year. He carded a 12-under par in 2022, which was two strokes off the lead. That was his best finish at the tournament. After playing in Thursday’s Pro-Am, the South African feels that the course this year will lend itsef to some pretty player-friendly conditions.

Golf course is in great shape this year. It seems like they had a good summer. Seems like the ball is running out a little bit. The fairways are in great shape. The greens are great shape. If you play good golf, you can score some good numbers around here,” Ernie Els said.

Els is slated to tee off on Friday at 12:08 p.m.