SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- February was a normal sports month. Full of wrestling, basketball and much more activities for the Sioux Falls School District, but that all ended quickly with the arrival of COVID-19.

"That season, we found out it can go fast, back in the spring and the last thing that we want to tell our kids in the Sioux Falls School District is that they don't have that opportunity again. That was a tough call to make in the spring and we really do not want to do that again," Sioux Falls School District Athletics Coordinator Casey Meile said.