Sam Houston scores a late TD to knock off SDSU in the FCS Championship game

FRISCO, TEXAS (KELO) — Sam Houston scored a late TD to knock off SDSU 23-21 in the FCS Championship game.

It was an eventful first half from Frisco that saw multiple lightning delays and SDSU’s starting QB getting hurt.

SDSU got on the scoreboard first in quarter number one with an Isaiah Davis 1-yard TD. On the scoring drive, SDSU starting QB Mark Gronowki was injured and later ruled out for the rest of the game. Keaton Heide took over at QB for the Jacks.

Sam Houston answered back later in the first quarter with a 35 yard TD reception from Jequez Ezzard. Late in the second quarter, Jequez Ezzard caught another TD pass, this time a 15 yard reception to give Sam Houston a 14-7 lead going into halftime.

The second quarter saw multiple delays due to lightning in the area. Due to the delays, there was only a 3 minute halftime.

In the third quarter, Sam Houston connected on a 45 yard FG to give Sam Houston a 17-7 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Early in the fourth quarter, SDSU responded with a 28-yard touchdown run from Isaiah Davis. SDSU connected on the extra point to cut Sam Houston’s lead to three points.

With under 6 minutes left in the fourth quarter, Isaiah Davis came up big again for the Jacks, this time busting off an 85-yard-run for a touchdown to give SDSU a 21-17 lead.

With 16 seconds left in the game, Ife Adeyi caught a 10 yard TD pass from Eric Schmid to give Sam Houston a 23-21 lead. Sam Houston missed the XP.

SDSU’s desperation hook and ladder on the final play of the game failed.