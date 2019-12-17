Saints’ Brees breaks NFL career touchdown pass record

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Saints quarterback Drew Brees has become the NFL’s all-time leader in touchdown passes with 540.
Brees broke Peyton Manning’s previous record with a 5-yard pass to tight end Josh Hill against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night. The scoring strike in the third quarter was Brees’ third of the game and gave the Saints a 27-0 lead.
The 40-year-old Brees already owns NFL records for completions and yards in a career. He entered Monday night’s game with 6,792 completions for 72,577 yards.