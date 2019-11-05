Saint Mary’s set to play Wisconsin at Sanford Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sanford Pentagon is hosting a pair of marquee college basketball games this week, including Tuesday’s contest between perennial Big Ten power Wisconsin and 20th-ranked Saint Mary’s.

The Badgers and Gaels each appeared in the NCAA Tournament last season, though both squads suffered opening round losses. Saint Mary’s returns four starters, and nearly 90 percent of its scoring, led by preseason player of the year candidate Jordan Ford. Head coach Randy Bennett understands expectations are high for the Gaels, and he’s anxious to see how they’ll respond to an early-season challenge.

“They’re an NCAA tournament team. They’re going to expose your weaknesses. You need to find that out earlier rather than later, especially, I think we have a chance to have a really good team, but we need to know that right away. Because we have holes, and we’re going to have to keep getting better, but if we can identify those earlier, it’s better,” Gaels head coach Randy Bennett said.

The Gaels and Badgers cross paths Tuesday night at the Pentagon. Tip-off is set for 8:00.