ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Estelline-Hendricks’ Sadie Johnson won the 2023 class ‘A’ gymnastics individual state title on Saturday in Aberdeen.

She finished with a score of 37.350. Her win marked the first time since 2017 that the champion did not come from Deuel.

MaKia Moe, from Deuel, placed second, four-tenths of a point behind.

Madison’s Karlie Nelson rounded out the top three with a score of 36.200.

ScoreAthleteSchool
37.350Sadie JohnsonEstelline-Hendricks
36.933MaKia MoeDeuel
36.200Karlie NelsonMadison
36.083Alexys RuebWagner/Bon Homme
35.867Kylah BigginsChamberlain
35.067Jaylen NachtigallHot Springs
35.017Amelia JonesChamberlain
34.950Sterling MertensBritton-Hecla
34.833Serena GappVermillion
34.767London SudbeckParkston/Ethan/Hanson/Mount Vernon
34.550Allison HoughChamberlain
34.433Peyton StewartHot Springs
34.050Jenna EllisHot Springs
34.050Elizabeth HollowayWest Central
33.583Brynn PetersonEstelline-Hendricks
33.567Jasmine GilbertWagner/Bon Homme
33.300Payge EbbersEstelline-Hendricks
33.283Sophia SudengaMadison
33.233Piper CordesWall/Kadoka Area/Philip
32.450Hannah BrownMilbank Area
32.350Kaegan FredricksonBritton-Hecla
32.000Izzy MetzSisseton
24.033Rory JunkeParkston/Ethan/Hanson/Mount Vernon