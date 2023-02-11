ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Estelline-Hendricks’ Sadie Johnson won the 2023 class ‘A’ gymnastics individual state title on Saturday in Aberdeen.

She finished with a score of 37.350. Her win marked the first time since 2017 that the champion did not come from Deuel.

MaKia Moe, from Deuel, placed second, four-tenths of a point behind.

Madison’s Karlie Nelson rounded out the top three with a score of 36.200.