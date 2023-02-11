ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Estelline-Hendricks’ Sadie Johnson won the 2023 class ‘A’ gymnastics individual state title on Saturday in Aberdeen.
She finished with a score of 37.350. Her win marked the first time since 2017 that the champion did not come from Deuel.
MaKia Moe, from Deuel, placed second, four-tenths of a point behind.
Madison’s Karlie Nelson rounded out the top three with a score of 36.200.
|Score
|Athlete
|School
|37.350
|Sadie Johnson
|Estelline-Hendricks
|36.933
|MaKia Moe
|Deuel
|36.200
|Karlie Nelson
|Madison
|36.083
|Alexys Rueb
|Wagner/Bon Homme
|35.867
|Kylah Biggins
|Chamberlain
|35.067
|Jaylen Nachtigall
|Hot Springs
|35.017
|Amelia Jones
|Chamberlain
|34.950
|Sterling Mertens
|Britton-Hecla
|34.833
|Serena Gapp
|Vermillion
|34.767
|London Sudbeck
|Parkston/Ethan/Hanson/Mount Vernon
|34.550
|Allison Hough
|Chamberlain
|34.433
|Peyton Stewart
|Hot Springs
|34.050
|Jenna Ellis
|Hot Springs
|34.050
|Elizabeth Holloway
|West Central
|33.583
|Brynn Peterson
|Estelline-Hendricks
|33.567
|Jasmine Gilbert
|Wagner/Bon Homme
|33.300
|Payge Ebbers
|Estelline-Hendricks
|33.283
|Sophia Sudenga
|Madison
|33.233
|Piper Cordes
|Wall/Kadoka Area/Philip
|32.450
|Hannah Brown
|Milbank Area
|32.350
|Kaegan Fredrickson
|Britton-Hecla
|32.000
|Izzy Metz
|Sisseton
|24.033
|Rory Junke
|Parkston/Ethan/Hanson/Mount Vernon