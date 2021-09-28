S.D. Prep Media Volleyball Poll – September 27

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Sept. 27, 2021. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

CLASS AA

  1. S.F. Washington (10) 9-0 74 2
  2. O’Gorman (6) 10-2 65 1
  3. Pierre 8-1 44 3
  4. Harrisburg 9-4 21 4
  5. Brandon Valley 10-5 20 RV

Receiving Votes: S.F. Lincoln (10-3) 15; S.F. Roosevelt (9-5) 1

CLASS A

  1. S.F. Christian (16) 14-2 80 1
  2. Dakota Valley 12-4 63 2
  3. Garretson 13-1 45 4
  4. R.C Christian 13-4 26 3
  5. Hill City 13-3 23 5

Receiving Votes: Florence-Henry (14-2) 3

CLASS B

  1. Bridgewater-Emery (15) 15-0 78 1
  2. Warner (1) 15-5 41 2
  3. Aberdeen Christian 13-1 37 4
  4. Wolsey-Wessington 12-2 24 3
  5. Northwestern 17-5 29 5

Receiving Votes: Arlington (16-3) 11; Chester Area (15-5) 7; Platte-Geddes (16-3) 1

