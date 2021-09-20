S.D. Prep Media Volleyball Poll — September 20

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Sept. 20, 2021. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points, and previous ranking.

CLASS AA

  1. O’Gorman (14) 6-0 70 1
  2. S.F. Washington 7-0 56 2
  3. Pierre 8-1 35 4
  4. S.F. Lincoln 9-2 30 3
  5. Harrisburg 8-3 15 5

Receiving votes: Brandon Valley (6-4) 2; S.F. Roosevelt (8-4) 2

CLASS A

  1. S.F. Christian (14) 10-0 70 1
  2. Dakota Valley 8-2 51 2
  3. R.C. Christian 11-0 42 3
  4. Garretson 10-1 21 5
  5. Hill City 10-0 14 RV

Receiving Votes: Winner (9-2) 11; Florence-Henry (11-2) 1

CLASS B

  1. Bridgewater-Emery (10) 12-0 59 4
  2. Warner (2) 13-2 40 2
  3. Wolsey-Wessington (2) 8-1 39 1
  4. Aberdeen Christian 10-1 24 NR
  5. Northwestern 13-3 18 3

Receiving Votes: Chester Area (14-3) 16; Platte-Geddes (13-1) 14

