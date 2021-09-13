S.D. Prep Media Volleyball Poll – Sept. 13

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Sept. 13, 2021. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

CLASS AA
1. O’Gorman (15) 4-0 75 1
2. S.F. Washington 4-0 60 2
3. S.F. Lincoln 7-0 44 3
4. Pierre 8-1 26 4
5. Harrisburg 6-3 10 RV
RECEIVING VOTES: Brandon Valley (4-4) 7; S.F. Roosevelt (6-4) 3

CLASS A
1. S.F. Christian (15) 7-0 75 1
2. Dakota Valley 7-1 59 2
3. R.C. Christian 10-0 41 4
4. Winner 4-1 17 3
5. Garretson 9-1 16 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Hill City (8-0) 12; Hamlin (7-1) 3; Madison (6-4) 1; Florence-Henry (9-0) 1

CLASS B
1. Wolsey-Wessington (14) 8-0 73 1
2. Warner (1) 10-1 57 3
3. Northwestern 8-2 41 2
4. Bridgewater-Emery 6-0 29 4
5. Chester Area 9-2 21 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Platte-Geddes (7-0)

