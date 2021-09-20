S.D. Prep Media Football Poll — September 20

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 20 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses:
CLASS 11AAA
- Harrisburg (21) 4-0 109 1
- Brandon Valley (1) 4-0 89 2
- Jefferson 3-1 60 3
- Lincoln 3-1 43 4
- Washington 2-2 27 5
Receiving Votes: O’Gorman 1, Roosevelt 1.
Class 11AA
- Tea Area (19) 4-0 107 1
- Pierre (3) 3-1 86 2
- Brookings 3-1 66 5
- Aberdeen Central 3-1 40 3
- Yankton 2-2 26 4
Receiving Votes: Watertown 5.
Class 11A
- Canton (21) 4-0 109 1
- Madison (1) 4-0 87 2
- Dell Rapids 3-1 63 3
- West Central 3-1 39 4
- Lennox 3-1 19 5
Receiving Votes: Sioux Falls Christian 13.
Class 11B
- Winner (22) 5-0 110 1
- Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 3-1 80 2
- Sioux Valley 3-1 66 3
- Aberdeen Roncalli 4-0 43 4
T5. McCook Cent./Montrose 3-1 8 5
T5. Elk Point-Jefferson 3-1 8 RV
Receiving Votes: Woonsocket/Wess. Springs/Sanborn Central 6, Groton Area 3, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 3, Wagner 2, Hot Springs 1.
Class 9AA
- Hanson (21) 4-0 109 1
- Platte-Geddes 3-1 67 3
- Florence/Henry (1) 5-0 53 4
- Chester Area 3-1 22 5
- Canistota/Freeman 3-2 21 RV
Receiving Votes: Garretson 20, Parkston 17, Hamlin 11, Ipswich 6, Timber Lake 4.
Class 9A
- De Smet (20) 5-0 107 1
- Howard (1) 5-0 87 2
- Herreid/Selby Area 5-0 62 3
- Wolsey-Wessington 3-1 38 4
- Wall (1) 5-0 32 5
Receiving Votes: Castlewood 1.
Class 9B
- Gayville-Volin (16) 3-0 95 1
- Faulkton Area (2) 4-1 81 2
- Avon (3) 4-0 75 3
- Harding Co./Bison (1) 3-1 50 4
- Potter County 4-1 28 5
Receiving Votes: Hitchcock-Tulare 1.