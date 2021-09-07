S.D/ Prep Media Football poll – Sept. 7

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Expansion of Vast Broadband's fiber-optic network in Sioux Falls has been on hold, but it is going to re-start in the coming days.

That's the update from today's Sioux Falls City Council informational meeting. The city had asked Vast to pause work following complaints from residents. Concerns included communication and the green utility pedestal being placed in yards.