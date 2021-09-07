S.D/ Prep Media Football poll – Sept. 7

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the Week of Sept. 7 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. 

Class 11AAA
1. Harrisburg (21) 2-0 113 1
2. Brandon Valley (2) 2-0 94 2
3. O’Gorman 1-1 48 4
4. SF Lincoln 2-0 42 RV
5. SF Jefferson 1-1 27 5
Receiving votes: RC Stevens 12, SF Washington 6, SF Roosevelt 3. 

Class 11AA
1. Tea Area (18) 2-0 107 T1
2. Pierre (5) 1-1 90 3
3. Aberdeen Central 2-0 71 RV
4. Yankton 1-1 28 T1
5. Watertown 1-1 25 4
Receiving votes: Brookings 23, Mitchell 1. 

Class 11A
1. Canton (21) 2-0 113 1
2. Madison (2) 2-0 92 2
3. Dell Rapids  1-1 48 3
4. SF Christian 2-0 46 4
5. Lennox 2-0 31 T5
Receiving votes: West Central 9, Tri-Valley 3, Vermillion 3.

Class 11B
1. Winner (23) 3-0 115 1
2. Sioux Valley 2-1 78 2
3. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 2-1 76 3
4. Aberdeen Roncalli 3-0 35 T4
5. Elk Point-Jefferson 2-0 24 T4
Receiving votes: Woonsocket/Wess. Springs/Sanborn Central 9, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 5, McCook Central/Montrose 3. 

Class 9AA
1. Platte-Geddes (23) 2-0 115 1
2. Hanson 3-0 88 3
3. Garretson 2-1 45 4
4. Chester Area 3-0 35 RV
5. Florence/Henry 3-0 24 RV
Receiving votes: Canistota/Freeman 23, Lyman 6, Hamlin 4, Timber Lake 4, Ipswich 1. 

Class 9A
1. De Smet (22) 3-0 114 1
2. Howard (1) 3-0 91 2
3. Herreid/Selby Area 3-0 56 4
4. Wolsey-Wessington 1-1 42 3
5. Wall 3-0 36 5
Receiving votes: Kimball/White Lake 3, Castlewood 2, Kadoka Area 1. 

Class 9B
1. Gayville-Volin (13) 2-0 90 3
2. Faulkton Area (1) 2-1 71 4
3. Harding Co./Bison (5) 1-1 67 2
4. Avon (3) 2-0 43 RV
5. Sully Buttes 2-1 40 1
Receiving votes: Hitchcock-Tulare (1) 34.

