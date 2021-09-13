S.D. Prep Media Football Poll – Sept. 13

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 13 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. 

Class 11AAA
1. Harrisburg (18) 3-0 94 1
2. Brandon Valley (1) 3-0 77 2
3. Jefferson 2-1 45 5
4. Lincoln 2-1 37 4
5. Washington 2-1 27 RV
Receiving votes: O’Gorman 3, Roosevelt 1, Stevens 1. 

Class 11AA
1. Tea Area (16) 3-0 91 1
2. Pierre (2) 2-1 69 2
3. Aberdeen Central 3-0 66 3
4. Yankton 2-1 32 4
Receiving votes: Watertown 2. 

Class 11A
1. Canton (17) 3-0 93 1
2. Madison (2) 3-0 77 2
3. Dell Rapids  2-1 44 3
4. SF Christian 3-0 41 4
5. Lennox 3-0 28 5
Receiving votes: West Central 2.

Class 11B
1. Winner (19) 4-0 115 1
2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 2-1 60 3
3. Sioux Valley 2-1 58 2
4. Aberdeen Roncalli 4-0 45 4
5. McCook Cent./Montrose 3-0 16 RV
Receiving votes: Woonsocket/Wess. Springs/Sanborn Central 6, Elk Point-Jefferson 2, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 2, Wagner 1. 

Class 9AA
1. Hanson (17) 3-0 92 2
2. Garretson 3-1 67 3
3. Platte-Geddes (2) 2-1 43 1
4. Florence/Henry 4-0 35 5
5. Chester Area 3-1 18 4
Receiving votes: Parkston 11, Canistota/Freeman 7, Lyman 5, Hamlin 4, Timber Lake 3. 

Class 9A
1. De Smet (17) 4-0 93 1
2. Howard (2) 4-0 76 2
3. Herreid/Selby Area 4-0 53 3
4. Wolsey-Wessington 2-1 31 4
5. Wall 4-0 27 5
Receiving votes: Castlewood 3, Gregory 1, Kadoka Area 1. 

Class 9B
1. Gayville-Volin (13) 3-0 82 1
2. Faulkton Area (2) 3-1 72 2
3. Avon (2) 3-0 55 4
4. Harding Co./Bison (2) 2-1 52 3
5. Potter County 3-1 20 NR
Receiving votes: Hitchcock-Tulare 3, Sully Buttes 1. 

