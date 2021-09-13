S.D. Prep Media Football Poll – Sept. 13

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- We are well aware that just because we are in September, it doesn't mean severe weather is over.

Showers and storms made their way across KELOLAND for Monday. As they did, we watched for severe weather with hail being the main threat. While the average of severe weather reports continue to go down, as we transition to fall it still sets up a battleground to get storms to develop and grow.