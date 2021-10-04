S.D. Prep Media Football Poll – October 4

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 4. are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. 

Class 11AAA

1. Harrisburg (20) 6-0 108 1

2. Brandon Valley (2) 6-0 90 2

3. Lincoln 4-2 57 4

4. Washington 3-3 32 5

5. Jefferson 4-2 31 3

Receiving votes: Roosevelt 12. 

Class 11AA

1. Tea Area (20) 6-0 108 1

2. Pierre (2) 5-1 89 2

3. Brookings 4-2 61 3

4. Yankton 3-3 44 4

5. Watertown 3-3 27 RV

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 1. 

Class 11A

1. Madison (22) 6-0 110 2

2. Canton 5-1 88 1

3. West Central 4-2 49 4

4. Vermillion 4-2 46 RV

5. Dell Rapids  4-2 26 3

Receiving votes: Lennox 10. 

Class 11B

1. Winner (22) 7-0 110 1

2. Sioux Valley 5-1 85 3

3. Groton Area 6-1 49 T4

4. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 4-2 38 2

5. Elk Point-Jefferson 4-2 18 T4

Receiving votes: McCook Central/Montrose 9, Aberdeen Roncalli 8, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 8, Woonsocket/Wess. Springs/Sanborn Central 4, Hot Springs 1.  

Class 9AA

1. Hanson (21) 6-0 109 1

2. Platte-Geddes (1) 5-1 81 2

3. Parkston 5-2 42 5

4. Chester Area 4-2 34 4

5. Florence/Henry 6-1 29 3

Receiving votes: Hamlin 14, Timber Lake 8, Ipswich 5, Garretson 4, Canistota/Freeman 3, Lyman 1. 

Class 9A

1. De Smet (20) 6-0 107 1

2. Howard (1) 6-0 88 2

3. Herreid/Selby Area 7-0 63 3

4. Wall (1) 7-0 46 4

5. Wolsey-Wessington 4-2 18 5

Receiving votes: Castlewood 8. 

Class 9B

1. Avon (22) 6-0 110 1

2. Gayville-Volin 4-1 85 3

3. Potter County 6-1 59 4

4. Faulkton Area 5-2 50 2

5. Hitchcock-Tulare 5-2 20 5

Receiving votes: Dell Rapids St. Mary 5, Harding County/Bison 1.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 