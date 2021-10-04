S.D. Prep Media Football Poll – October 4

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 4. are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. Harrisburg (20) 6-0 108 1
2. Brandon Valley (2) 6-0 90 2
3. Lincoln 4-2 57 4
4. Washington 3-3 32 5
5. Jefferson 4-2 31 3
Receiving votes: Roosevelt 12.
Class 11AA
1. Tea Area (20) 6-0 108 1
2. Pierre (2) 5-1 89 2
3. Brookings 4-2 61 3
4. Yankton 3-3 44 4
5. Watertown 3-3 27 RV
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 1.
Class 11A
1. Madison (22) 6-0 110 2
2. Canton 5-1 88 1
3. West Central 4-2 49 4
4. Vermillion 4-2 46 RV
5. Dell Rapids 4-2 26 3
Receiving votes: Lennox 10.
Class 11B
1. Winner (22) 7-0 110 1
2. Sioux Valley 5-1 85 3
3. Groton Area 6-1 49 T4
4. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 4-2 38 2
5. Elk Point-Jefferson 4-2 18 T4
Receiving votes: McCook Central/Montrose 9, Aberdeen Roncalli 8, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 8, Woonsocket/Wess. Springs/Sanborn Central 4, Hot Springs 1.
Class 9AA
1. Hanson (21) 6-0 109 1
2. Platte-Geddes (1) 5-1 81 2
3. Parkston 5-2 42 5
4. Chester Area 4-2 34 4
5. Florence/Henry 6-1 29 3
Receiving votes: Hamlin 14, Timber Lake 8, Ipswich 5, Garretson 4, Canistota/Freeman 3, Lyman 1.
Class 9A
1. De Smet (20) 6-0 107 1
2. Howard (1) 6-0 88 2
3. Herreid/Selby Area 7-0 63 3
4. Wall (1) 7-0 46 4
5. Wolsey-Wessington 4-2 18 5
Receiving votes: Castlewood 8.
Class 9B
1. Avon (22) 6-0 110 1
2. Gayville-Volin 4-1 85 3
3. Potter County 6-1 59 4
4. Faulkton Area 5-2 50 2
5. Hitchcock-Tulare 5-2 20 5
Receiving votes: Dell Rapids St. Mary 5, Harding County/Bison 1.