S.D. Prep Media Football Poll – Aug. 30

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the Week of Aug. 30 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. Harrisburg (16) 1-0 88 1
2. Brandon Valley (2) 1-0 74 2
3. Roosevelt 0-0 51 3
4. O’Gorman 0-0 32 4
5. Jefferson 1-0 20 5
Receiving votes: Lincoln 4, Washington 1
Class 11AA
T1. Tea Area (5) 1-0 71 4
T1. Yankton (6) 1-0 71 3
3. Pierre (7) 0-1 68 1
4. Watertown 1-0 29 5
5. Brookings 0-1 16 2
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 14, Mitchell 1.
Class 11A
1. Canton (16) 1-0 88 1
2. Madison (1) 1-0 70 3
3. Dell Rapids (1) 0-1 47 2
4. SF Christian 1-0 23 RV
T5. Lennox 1-0 13 NR
T5. West Central 0-1 13 4
Receiving votes: Tri-Valley 7, Milbank 6, Dakota Valley 3.
Class 11B
1. Winner (18) 2-0 90 1
2. Sioux Valley 1-1 62 3
3. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 1-1 58 2
T4. Aberdeen Roncalli 2-0 23 RV
T4. Elk Point-Jefferson 1-0 23 5
Receiving votes: Woonsocket/Wess. Springs/Sanborn Central 12, Clark/Willow Lake 1, McCook Central/Montrose 1.
Class 9AA
1. Platte-Geddes (18) 2-0 90 1
2. Canistota/Freeman 1-1 68 2
3. Hanson 1-0 52 3
4. Garretson 1-0 30 5
5. Timber Lake 2-0 14 RV
Receiving votes: Chester Area 7, Hamlin 4, Florence/Henry 3, Parkston 1, Viborg-Hurley 1.
Class 9A
1. De Smet (18) 2-0 90 1
2. Howard 2-0 66 2
3. Wolsey-Wessington 0-1 43 3
4. Herreid/Selby Area 2-0 38 4
5. Wall 2-0 25 5
Receiving votes: Castlewood 4, Kimball/White Lake 2, Kadoka Area 1, Warner 1.
Class 9B
1. Sully Buttes (11) 2-0 80 4
2. Harding Co./Bison (4) 1-1 54 1
3. Gayville-Volin (3) 1-0 40 5
4. Faulkton Area 1-1 39 2
5. Dell Rapids St. Mary 1-1 23 RV
Receiving votes: Hitchcock-Tulare 20, Avon 9, Alcester-Hudson 5.