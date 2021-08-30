S.D. Prep Media Football Poll – Aug. 30

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the Week of Aug. 30 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA
1. Harrisburg (16) 1-0 88 1
2. Brandon Valley (2) 1-0 74 2
3. Roosevelt 0-0 51 3
4. O’Gorman 0-0 32 4
5. Jefferson 1-0 20 5
Receiving votes: Lincoln 4, Washington 1

Class 11AA
T1. Tea Area (5) 1-0 71 4
T1. Yankton (6) 1-0 71 3
3. Pierre (7) 0-1 68 1
4. Watertown 1-0 29 5
5. Brookings 0-1 16 2
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 14, Mitchell 1. 

Class 11A
1. Canton (16) 1-0 88 1
2. Madison (1) 1-0 70 3
3. Dell Rapids (1) 0-1 47 2
4. SF Christian 1-0 23 RV
T5. Lennox 1-0 13 NR
T5. West Central 0-1 13 4
Receiving votes: Tri-Valley 7, Milbank 6, Dakota Valley 3. 

Class 11B
1. Winner (18) 2-0 90 1
2. Sioux Valley 1-1 62 3
3. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 1-1 58 2
T4. Aberdeen Roncalli 2-0 23 RV
T4. Elk Point-Jefferson 1-0 23 5
Receiving votes: Woonsocket/Wess. Springs/Sanborn Central 12, Clark/Willow Lake 1, McCook Central/Montrose 1. 

Class 9AA
1. Platte-Geddes (18) 2-0 90 1
2. Canistota/Freeman 1-1 68 2
3. Hanson 1-0 52 3
4. Garretson 1-0 30 5
5. Timber Lake 2-0 14 RV
Receiving votes: Chester Area 7, Hamlin 4, Florence/Henry 3, Parkston 1, Viborg-Hurley 1. 

Class 9A
1. De Smet (18) 2-0 90 1
2. Howard 2-0 66 2
3. Wolsey-Wessington 0-1 43 3
4. Herreid/Selby Area 2-0 38 4
5. Wall 2-0 25 5
Receiving votes: Castlewood 4, Kimball/White Lake 2, Kadoka Area 1, Warner 1. 

Class 9B
1. Sully Buttes (11) 2-0 80 4
2. Harding Co./Bison (4) 1-1 54 1
3. Gayville-Volin (3) 1-0 40 5
4. Faulkton Area 1-1 39 2
5. Dell Rapids St. Mary 1-1 23 RV
Receiving votes: Hitchcock-Tulare 20, Avon 9, Alcester-Hudson 5.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 