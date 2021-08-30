S.D. Media Prep Volleyball Poll – Aug. 30

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll for the week of Aug. 30, 2021. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
CLASS AA
1. O’Gorman (12) 2-0 60 1
2. S.F. Washington 1-0 48 2
3. S.F. Lincoln 5-0 29 RV
4. Brandon Valley 3-2 20 5
5. Harrisburg 3-2 10 4
RECEIVING VOTES: S.F. Roosevelt (0-2) 7; Aberdeen Central (3-0) 3; Pierre (3-0) 3
CLASS A
1. S.F. Christian (12) 5-0 60 1
2. Dakota Valley 1-0 45 2
3. Winner 2-0 35 3
4. R.C. Christian 5-0 24 5
5. Madison 4-1 10 4
RECEIVING VOTES: Garretson (6-0) 3; Hill City (5-0) 2; Hamlin (5-0) 1
CLASS B
1. Warner (7) 1-0 54 2
2. Northwestern (5) 6-1 48 1
3. Chester Area 4-2 30 3
4. Bridgewater-Emery 2-0 22 4
5. Wolsey-Wessington 2-0 14 NR
RECEIVING VOTES: Burke (1-0) 6; Faulkton Area (1-0) 5; Estelline-Hendricks (5-0) 1