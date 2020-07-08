Ryder Cup postponed until next year at Whistling Straits

FILE – This Sept. 26, 2016, file photo shows a flag blowing in the wind before the Ryder Cup golf tournament at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn. The Ryder Cup was postponed until 2021 in Wisconsin because of the COVID-19 pandemic that raised too much uncertainty whether the loudest event in golf could be played before spectators. The announcement Wednesday, July 8, 2020, was inevitable and had been in the works for weeks as the PGA of America, the European Tour and the PGA Tour tried to adjust with so many moving parts.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

With no guarantee of fans, there won’t be a Ryder Cup this year. The PGA of America says the Ryder Cup has been pushed back to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PGA Tour still hasn’t allowed spectators at its events, and no other golf tournament is dependent on partisan cheering like the Ryder Cup. After working with the PGA Tour and its Presidents Cup, the decision was reached to move the Ryder Cup to Sept. 24-26 in 2021.

That means the Presidents Cup will return to even-numbered years starting in 2022 at Quail Hollow in North Carolina.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.