Ryan throws 3 TDs as Falcons stop comeback, beat Broncos

ATLANTA (AP) – Matt Ryan took advantage of Denver’s thin secondary to throw three touchdown passes and the Atlanta Falcons turned back Denver’s bid for a second consecutive comeback to beat the Broncos 34-27. Ryan completed 25 of 35 passes for 284 yards with one interception.

The Falcons are 3-6 overall and 3-1 under interim coach Raheem Morris. Atlanta led Denver 20-3 at halftime.

Drew Lock, trying to lead another fourth-quarter comeback following last week’s dramatic win over the Los Angeles Chargers, threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score in the final period. The Broncos fell to 3-5.

