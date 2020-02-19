Ryan Newman released from hospital after Daytona 500 crash

Ryan Newman holds his daughters Brooklyn, left, and Ashlyn during driver introductions before the start of the NASCAR Sprint Cup auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, July 2, 2016, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Ryan Newman has been released from a Florida hospital two days after a frightening crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500. He had been hospitalized since Monday night.

Roush Fenway Racing says the 42-year-old driver was fully alert and walking around the hospital in the hours before he left. The team posted photos with Newman and his two young daughters. Newman was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. Details of his injuries have not been disclosed.

Early Wednesday, the NASCAR driver’s team, Roush Fenway, posted a new statement on Newman’s condition Wednesday along with a photo of the driver and his two young daughters in the hospital.

“The veteran driver is fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center,” the statement says. “True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends and family while spending time playing with his two daughters.”

Newman was in the lead in the last lap of overtime on Monday night when his car slammed into the wall and flipped onto its roof. Another car then hit Newman’s in the driver’s side, sending it skidding upside-down along the track.

After medics removed him from his car, Newman was rushed to Halifax Medical Center.

Anxious fans received word late Monday night that Newman was in serious condition but was expected to survive.

Since then, the Roush Fenway team has posted updates on the racer’s “great improvement” as he recovers in the hospital.

