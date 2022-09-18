DENVER (AP) – Russell Wilson won his Denver debut but he was booed during the Broncos’ sloppy 16-9 win over the Houston Texans a week after he was jeered in his return to Seattle.

Wilson started out just 6-for-20 before leading Denver to a touchdown and a field goal to erase a 9-6 deficit. The Broncos won despite committing 13 penalties for 100 yards a week after they led the league with a dozen infractions.

And Broncos rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett again had a number of problematic play calls. This time, he was able to get his first NFL win, however.