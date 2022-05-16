Click the video player above to see highlights from Monday

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — Dell Rapids blasted three homeruns on Monday as the Quarriers powered past Garretson 12-2, in the Game of the Week.

Garretson struck first in the top of the first as Ryan Flanagan chopped a single down the third baseline. That allowed Jayse Miller to score.

The home half of the first saw Dell Rapids grab the lead. It was a two out rally as Treyse Eastman drve in two via a single. The Quarriers led 2-1 after one.

Dell Rapids would build a 3-1 lead, but they’d begin to pull away in the fourth when Landon Ruesink launched a two run homerun.

Two batters later, the Quarriers would add on with a solo homerun hit by Dylan Mathis.

Dell Rapids would slowly add to their lead including another homerun from Ruesink. He finished 3-4 with a single, two homeruns, three runs scored and four runs batted in.

Three runs would score in the sixth inning as the Quarriers went on to earn the 12-2 win over Garretson in six innings.

Joe Rechtenbaugh was the winning pitcher as he went six innings and allowed two runs on two hits. He struck out eight Garretson batters.