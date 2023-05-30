SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bon Homme/Avon and Tea Area are headed to the class ‘B’ state championship, following semifinals wins on Tuesday afternoon.

Tea Area opened Tuesday with a narrow 3-2, eight inning win over Dakota Valley.

Matt Halbur would deliver a walk-off single in the eighth, scoring Clayton Schwebach to win the game.

The second semifinal was led by Riley Rothschadl who hit two triples and threw a no-hitter, leading Bon Homme/Avon to a 5-0 win over Dell Rapids.

Rothschadl struck out 16 in the victory, as the Cavaliers halted the Quarriers’ attempt at a three peat.

Bon Homme/Avon and Tea Area will now play for the class ‘B’ state championship. First pitch for that game is set for 5:30 p.m.