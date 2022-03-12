BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — St. Thomas More junior Reese Ross did a little bit of everything Saturday night, scoring 25 points and grabbing 13 rebounds, leading the Cavaliers to the 52-30 victory over Hamlin in the Class ‘A’ Girls State Basketball Championship.

The Chargers scored the game’s first points, but STM would respond with an 18-0 run that lasted into the 2nd quarter. Hamlin would get the Cavaliers lead down to single-digits on a Brooklyn Brandriet 3-pointer. She led the Chargers with 11 points on the night.

But the Cavaliers would end that 8-0 run, and outscore the Chargers 12-7 the rest of the way to lead by 13 heading into halftime.

St. Thomas More wouldn’t surrender that lead, claiming their first State Championship since 2018.