ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jack Roslovic scored 3:07 into overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Minnesota Wild 5-4 on Saturday night.

Justin Danforth, Kent Johnson, Boone Jenner and Adam Fantilli also scored for the Blue Jackets. Elvis Merzlikins made 24 saves.

Entering the Minnesota zone, Roslovic split three Minnesota defenders and whistled a low shot past Filip Gustavsson for his first goal of the season.

Four of the last five games between the teams took extra time with the Wild previously winning twice in overtime and once in a shootout.

Dakota Mermis, Mats Zuccarello, Jonas Brodin and Marcus Johansson scored for Minnesota, which got 49 saves from Gustavsson.

Johansson tied it at 4 with 2:59 left, about two minutes after Fantilli, the third overall pick in the 2023 Draft, scored his first career goal on the power play for a 4-3 Columbus lead.

Minnesota thought it took a 4-3 lead on a power-play goal with 8:06 left, but Columbus successfully challenged the Wild was offside entering the zone.

Tied 2-all entering the third period, Brodin’s first goal of the season gave Minnesota its first lead, but Jenner answered about three minutes later for Columbus, converting off a flurry in front of the Wild net for his team-high fourth goal.

Danforth scored his second goal in as many games midway through the first period, poking in a rebound of his own shot for a 1-0 lead.

Playing their second game in as many days, the Blue Jackets had far more quality chances in the first 20 minutes, and it continued to start the second. Columbus had nine of the period’s first 10 shots, with Johnson scoring on a wrist shot off the draw at 6:10.

But Minnesota quickly responded with goals by Mermis and Zuccarello 54 seconds apart. Zuccarello has seven points in a career-best five-game point streak to start a season.

NO LAINE

Columbus LW Patrik Laine did not make the trip and is considered day to day after receiving an elbow to the head from Calgary D Rasmus Anderssson in the waning seconds of Friday’s game. On Saturday, the league suspended Andersson four games without pay. RW Mathieu Olivier was back in the Blue Jackets lineup after being a healthy scratch the past two games.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Return home to face Anaheim on Tuesday.

Wild: Host Edmonton on Tuesday.