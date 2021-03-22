Roosevelt’s championship run built over the years

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Roosevelt claimed its first boys state basketball title since 2014 with a 60-37 win over crosstown rival O’Gorman. It’s the Rough Riders third AA State Title, but this one, was years in the making.

Roosevelt won just a single game in Mitch Begeman’s first season as head coach.

“This senior group was the first group that came in after that 1-22 start. They had a mindset and a goal of getting us in turning the corner. Every year we’ve found a way to win a couple more games and have a little bit more success,” Head Coach Mitch Begeman said.

The Rough Riders finished 5th at the state tournament two years later and qualified for the 2020 tourney before it was canceled due to the pandemic.

“Coming in as a freshman after a 1-21 season. I didn’t think it was going to be rough because I had a lot of trust in Begeman. He’s been telling me since my freshman year, keep working because the good things are going to happen,” Senior Tucker Large said.

Four years later, those freshman who helped the program turn the corner, were now leading it.

“We said this is make or break as seniors. If we don’t do it, we’re just another group,” Senior Guard Tyler Feldkamp said.

It didn’t take long for this group to realize that something special was in the making.

“To be honest with you it was the first game and the bus ride up. Everybody was laughing and everybody was joking around. I’m like man, my motto in my head, was why not us,” Feldkamp said.

But no journey comes without bumps in the road. For the Rough Riders, it came near the end of January. They had dropped two straight and were 6-5 overall. They leaned on their head coach’s example.

“Because he’s a resilient person and he put that in us. That never give up mentality,” Feldkamp said.

Roosevelt wouldn’t lose a game the rest of the season, completing a remarkable turnaround.

“Obviously four years later, we’re standing here as state champs,” Begeman said.

“At the end of the day this is for everybody and you know, as a Roosevelt Rough Rider, I’m glad I can say I’m going out as a champion,” Feldkamp said.

Roosevelt finished the season winning its last 11 games. They finished the year with an overall record of 17-5.