SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a crosstown matchup Tuesday night in Class AA Volleyball, as second-ranked Washington made the trip across town to face Roosevelt. It was a back and forth affair, but eventually the Rough Riders would pull off the upset with a 3-2 victory.

Roosevelt would start out strong by winning the first set, and took a 22-20 lead in the second only to see Washington rally back for the 25-22 win to even the match at one set a piece.

The Warriors would carry that momentum into the 3rd to take a 2-1 lead in the match, but Roosevelt wouldn’t go away as they forced a decisive 5th with a 25-23 win in the 4th.

As if the match wasn’t good enough already, the race to 15 wouldn’t be enough in the 5th, as Roosevelt would take the final set 17-15 to pull off the 3-2 upset.