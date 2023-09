SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND Sports Livestream Game of the Week returns Friday with an 11AAA matchup.

Roosevelt is set to host #3 O’Gorman at 4 p.m. on Friday at Howard Wood Field.

The Knights are seeking their second straight win, while the Rough Riders are in search of their first victory.

The game is set to kick-off on Friday at 4 p.m. You can stream the game on KELOLAND.com.