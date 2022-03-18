SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – In the first class AA quarterfinal final matchup of the day the top overall seed Roosevelt would meet the 9 seeded Yankton Bucks.

Coming into the game, with a perfect and undefeated record, the Roosevelt Rough Riders were thought to be the heavy favorite, but it was Yankton who jumped out to a 14-11 lead after one quarter of play.

But the Riders would out score the Bucks by 15 in the 2nd quarter taking a 32-20 lead into the locker room. The Bucks would hang around and at one point cut the deficit to just three late in the 4th quarter. But big buckets from the Riders seniors would secure the victory for Roosevelt, 57-49.

They’ll play Harrisburg tomorrow in the semifinal’s for an opportunity to play in the state championship game.