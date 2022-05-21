SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Yankton Bucks would try and upset top seeded Roosevelt and they would come quite close in big part thanks to Samuel Kampshoff was just terrific pitching 5 innings without giving up a single run.

In the bottom of the 6th, Yankton had taken a 1-0 lead off of a wild pitch when Dane Mediger, with runners on 2nd and 3rd would rips one into left. One would score, they would wave around Dexter Payne but he would be throw out at the plate. So this game was now tied up at 1.

Bottom 7, the game was still knotted at 1 when the lead off hitter Jaxsen Grevengoed would send a ball high in the air to left field and it appeared that yanktons Jack Halsted would lose the ball in the lights, the ball gets all the way to the wall allowing Grevengoed to get all the way to third with a stand up triple.

That would send jack Radel to the plate, he would pop one up into shallow center field, Gravengoed would try and score form third and he would just beats the tag giving the Rough Riders a 2-1 win sending Roosevelt into the State tournament.