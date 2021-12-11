Roosevelt spoils the party at Jefferson defeating the Cavaliers 64-59

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Jefferson boys basketball team took on Roosevelt in their first ever game in program history.

Late in the second quarter, Kaden Year would miss a step back three, but it was gathered by Taylen Ashley and he would hit the running floater as the half expired. Jefferson up 35-28. In the second half, off the turnover, Micah Johnson out in transition with a smooth euro step and would then finish through the contact and just like that Roosevelt surged in front 46-44.

In the final seconds of the 3rd, earlier we saw Year miss the step back three, but the next try he was money. 47-47 with one quarter left to play. Under a minute to go, Jefferson in front 59-57 when Thoralingo Gilo splashed home a deep three ball putting Roosevelt back in front by a point. After a couple Rough Rider free throws, moments later, a steal from Micah Johnson would lead to a Marcus Phillips layup and that would do it.

Roosevelt spoils the party at Jefferson 64-59.

