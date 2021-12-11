Roosevelt spoils the party at Jefferson defeating the Cavaliers 64-59

SPOKANE, WASHINGTON (SDSU)--A buzzer beater 3-point shot from Baylor Scheierman sealed South Dakota State's first win over a Pac-12 opponent in men's basketball since 2011 in a 77-74 victory over Washington State (7-3) in Spokane Arena.

The Jackrabbits (9-3) were led by three players in double figures, including a career-high 17 points from Zeke Mayo. Noah Freidel added in 23 points, highlighted by four 3-pointers, while Scheierman finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.

SDSU shot 53.8% from the field and 63% from beyond the arc and outrebounded their opponents 36-34. The team also had 31 points off the bench and 30 points in the paint.

The contest started with a fast basket from Freidel 14 seconds in, which led to the two teams trading baskets throughout the beginning part of the first half. That continued until the Jacks scored eight unanswered points in 1:10 to tie the game at 16. Zeke Mayo then hit three straight triples with 8:07 left in the period, taking the lead 29-22. The battle continued until halftime, with SDSU heading into the locker room with a 39-31 advantage.

Washington State immediately started the second half with an 8-0 run of their own, tying the game at 39. The Cougars eventually regained the lead with 15:28 left in the game as the Jacks were held scoreless for nearly three minutes. But SDSU soon went on a 14-2 run near the midway point of the half and held onto the lead until there were 23 seconds left.

TJ Bamba tied the game at 74 on a pair of free throws. Scheierman got the ball and quickly ran down court, looking to make something happen. And the rest is history.

The Cougars were led by Michael Flowers with 24 points and Bamba, who had 19.

Game Notes

Up Next: The Jackrabbits will travel to Springfield, Missouri to take on Missouri State in JQH Arena on Wednesday Dec. 15. Tip is set for 6 p.m.