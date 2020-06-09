Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 52 new positive cases; Death toll at 68; Active cases at 972

 

Avera

Roosevelt sophomore shares passion for kicking with his famous uncle

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls teenager is hoping to follow in his famous uncle’s footsteps.

Anthony Erickson just finished his freshman year at Roosevelt. He loves football and has had a passion for kicking since he was a toddler. It makes sense considering his uncle is NFL legend and South Dakota native Adam Vinatieri. This week, Erickson hit a new milestone by nailing a 50-yard kick. He’s working hard to get better in hopes of playing football in college and beyond.

“I’m hoping that I can go somewhere for fooball and maybe even turn that into a profession,” Erickson said.

Erickson will be a sophomore football player for Roosevelt next year. Roosevelt Head Coach Kim Nelson coached Adam Vinatieri when he was in high school as well. Erickson’s cousin Chase Vinatieri was also a kicker at South Dakota State.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss