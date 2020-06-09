Roosevelt sophomore shares passion for kicking with his famous uncle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls teenager is hoping to follow in his famous uncle’s footsteps.

Anthony Erickson just finished his freshman year at Roosevelt. He loves football and has had a passion for kicking since he was a toddler. It makes sense considering his uncle is NFL legend and South Dakota native Adam Vinatieri. This week, Erickson hit a new milestone by nailing a 50-yard kick. He’s working hard to get better in hopes of playing football in college and beyond.

“I’m hoping that I can go somewhere for fooball and maybe even turn that into a profession,” Erickson said.

Erickson will be a sophomore football player for Roosevelt next year. Roosevelt Head Coach Kim Nelson coached Adam Vinatieri when he was in high school as well. Erickson’s cousin Chase Vinatieri was also a kicker at South Dakota State.