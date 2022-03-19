SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Roosevelt defense held its ground in the final seconds of overtime as they knocked off O’Gorman 54-52 to win their 2nd straight State Championship.

With the win, the Rough Riders the completed a perfect season, going 24-0. In fact, the Rough Riders haven’t dropped a game since losing to Yankton in January of 2021, as they’ve won 35 straight games overall dating back to last year.

After a sluggish start by both teams in the opening quarter, the game started to find its rhythm in the 2nd quarter, with Roosevelt taking a 26-20 lead into halftime.

The second-half continued to be a battle. O’Gorman would rally to take a 33-29 lead, only to see the Rough Riders answer with a 12-0 run to lead by 8 with just over 5.5 minutes to play.

But O’Gorman would rally back to tie it on a Matt Eng three-pointer in the final minute.

Each team had a look in the final 20 seconds for the go-ahead, or game winning shot, but neither could convert as the game went to overtime.

Roosevelt started the extra period out hot, as Marcus Phillips hit a pair of three-pointer to put the Rough Riders up 6 with 2:15 to play.

But once again O’Gorman would rally back, and would cut the Rough Rider lead to 1 with 0:45 to play.

The O’Gorman defense would come up with the stop it needed and the Knights gave themselves a chance for the win with 7.7 seconds left. Emmanuel Struck would get a good luck for the go-ahead bucket but it came up short, the ball would go out of bounds and the Rough Riders would take over with just 2 seconds to play.

Roosevelt would hit a free throw following an inbounds pass, and then intentionally missed the 2nd to prevent O’Gorman with a shot at the win, as the Rough Riders prevailed 54-52.

Marcus Phillips had a game-high 16 points to lead the Rough Riders. Micah Johnson added 9 in the win.

O’Gorman was led by David Alpers, who tallied 12 points. Matt Eng added 11 in the loss.